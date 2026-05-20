A familiar name from the independent scene was in action before WWE NXT this week.

Prior to the May 19 episode of WWE NXT going live on The CW from the WWE Performance Center, fans in attendance were treated to a series of dark matches.

One of those bouts featured LFG season two winner Skylar Raye taking on Nikki Blackheart.

Blackheart wrestled under the name “Martinez” for the match, and she ultimately scored the victory.

The appearance is notable given Blackheart’s recent involvement with WWE-related talent camps. She previously participated in WWE star Bayley’s Lodestone camp, which was designed to spotlight women’s independent wrestlers and help provide exposure to up-and-coming talent.

At the time, Bayley publicly praised Blackheart and stated that she believed the indie standout would be a strong fit in WWE.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 5/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.