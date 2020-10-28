Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross both debuted new theme songs on this week’s WWE RAW episode.

The former tag team partners were both drafted to the red brand from SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft a few weeks back. While Bliss is now working a storyline with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Cross is on a singles run in the RAW women’s division.

Cross debuted her new theme for last night’s Fatal 4 Way with Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans and Lana, who won to earn the final spot on Team RAW for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Cross was pinned by Lana for the finish.

Bliss debuted her new theme, which is a remix of her last song, during “A Moment of Bliss” with guest WWE Champion Randy Orton, which was last night’s main event segment of the show. This is the latest change for Bliss as she transitions into the world of Wyatt and The Fiend.

You can hear both new theme songs below:

RIP Nikki Cross' old music #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nBH386WaNQ — GIFSkull IV – Anti-DMCA – Cynical Lawyer (@GifSkullIV) October 27, 2020

New Theme Song!! @AlexaBliss_WWE 😌😀 More of that please! pic.twitter.com/HbRqdtC5WW — ✨#LetThemIN 😈✨Alexa Bliss Fan Account (@Era_Of_Bliss) October 27, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.