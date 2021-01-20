WWE star Nikki Cross released a new promo on her personal Twitter account addressing her lack of momentum over the last few months, and how she it has possibly halted her from even appearing in this year’s Royal Rumble matchup. The former women’s tag champion later preaches that her hard work will not be denied, and promises fans that that she will be in this industry for a long-time.

Honestly, I wouldn’t even try to talk to me today because you’re not going to get that fake smile of mine that you always get. I’m angry and annoyed and I don’t want to talk about new year’s resolutions or feign happiness. The Royal Rumble is right around the corner and I have zero momentum to enter! I have no momentum to even want to! I’m fuming, and the only thing stopping me from getting more angry is focusing on this ring and being the best I can be in this ring. I swore that I wasn’t going to be like my mom and dad; struggling and working so hard and working 60-hour shifts, night shifts, just to keep our bellies full.

I swore that wasn’t going to be me. It’s not going to be me. It’s not. There is a reason why I was the first-ever Scottish woman to be signed by WWE! There is a reason why I was the first-ever two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. There is a reason why I traveled and wrestled all over the globe before stepping foot in a WWE ring. It may not be now, it may not even be in the near future, but one day, you’re all going to realize what exactly it is about me that got me to this point. Let me finish with this. I’m gonna be around for this industry for a very long and I’m gonna go down as one of the best. I’m so done and so finished with not realizing that myself!