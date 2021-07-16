Nikki Cross, who is currently portraying her Nikki A.S.H character on WWE TV, recently made an appearance on Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo to discuss a wide range of topics.

Here are some of the highlights:

The evolution of the Cross character and feeling fulfilled with her run thus far:

“Nikki in NXT, the fact that people still talk about that and it’s 5 years old, I think it’s a wonderful thing. We created something they connected so much with, it was awesome. And I think the last 5 years we’ve seen that there’s been a long evolution of Nikki Cross….So for me I think there’s been this amazing, amazing journey to get from this to this…. I think this all just came together into this awesome steak pie. (laughs). But for the fact that we created something so beautiful that people love and still want it back 5 years later, I am like ‘we’ve done something right’. (laughs) If you’ve seen all my journeys and you’ve seen all the character transformations/ character developments and if you’ve followed them for years on social media and followed the stuff we’ve done with WWE.com and the digital side and if you followed all that, it makes this an organic journey to then being this Nikki A.S.H. You’ve seen the journey that I’ve had, you’ve seen what I’ve been through and I am still here with a big smile on my face putting this positive message out because Nikki Cross the character has been through alot. What we wanted to do was show that, show that journey . I’ve got so much pride and I am so satisfied and so fulfilled with what we’re showing and I love that people are talking about it. “

The inspiration behind her superhero gimmick:

“It really started from my love of watching superhero movies and watching superhero cartoons. When I was growing up in Glasgow, Scotland I would always watch the X-Men cartoon and the Spiderman cartoon then growing older and growing up with the Marvel Universe, the MCU and watching a lot of DC and the Justice League and Suicide Squad; I just finished watching Loki; we watched Black Widow last week so alot of superheroes and it seemed like the perfect time. For me it was combining my love of Sports Entertainment, WWE, and combining that with superheroes.”