Nikki Cross is officially set to return to the ring for the first time since her WWE release earlier this year.

PROGRESS Wrestling announced this week that Cross, now once again going by Nikki Storm, will compete at Chapter 196: Scorchio on July 26 at the Electric Ballroom in Camden.

As of this writing, her opponent has not been revealed.

“Nikki Storm (formerly Nikki Cross) will be competing at Chapter 196: Scorchio on Sunday 26th July! We are delighted to have Nikki wrestling and we will be announcing her opponent soon,” PROGRESS Wrestling wrote on social media.

The appearance will mark Storm’s first announced match since being released by WWE in April alongside the other members of the Wyatt Sicks faction.

Shortly after her departure from the company, she moved to secure the rights to the names “Nikki Storm” and “Best in the Galaxy,” signaling a return to the identity she used prior to signing with WWE.

Storm originally signed with WWE in 2016 and went on to become a former RAW Women’s Champion, Women’s Tag Team Champion, and one of the standout personalities in the women’s division over the years.

Her final WWE match took place on the September 9, 2024 episode of Raw.