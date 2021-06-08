Nikki Cross picked up recent “Beat The Clock” wins over Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley on the May 24 and May 31 RAW shows, and then teamed with Asuka for a tag team win over Flair and Ripley on last night’s RAW. Before that, Cross had worked just a few WWE Main Event matches and hadn’t wrestled on RAW since her February 1 loss to Alexa Bliss.

Cross just spoke with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy and revealed how she spent the last few months – training in the ring and working on her move set.

“So the last few months I’ve been training in-ring as much as I can,” Cross said. “I’ve been training four times a week, just doing everything I can to be the best competitor that I can be, working on different things and just introducing new moves to the move set.”

Cross noted that she also spent a lot of time watching older matches, including a lot of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

“I’ve been studying as much tape as I can, watching a lot of matches. I’ve been watching a lot of Ricky Steamboat, a big favorite of mine,” she said. “Or even watching older matches of my own just to say, ‘Okay, what can I do better? What can I maybe change, what I can improve on?’ Or to be like, ‘Let me keep that, that’s a great little move that that takes people off your feet.’

“It’s been such an amazing period of growth for me as a performer and as a competitor and as a person and just really just throwing myself in and being immersed in a wrestling ring again.”

Cross is rumored for an upcoming RAW Women’s Title shot, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.