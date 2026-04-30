Nikki Cross appears to be laying the groundwork for her next chapter.

Just days after announcing her departure from WWE, Cross has taken a notable step that could hint at what’s ahead.

On April 28, she officially filed for two new trademarks. Those are “Nikki Storm” and “Best In The Galaxy.”

The “Nikki Storm” name carries some history, as it was the identity she used during her time on the independent wrestling scene prior to signing with WWE.

Its reemergence could suggest a return to her roots as she explores opportunities outside the company.

Interesting timing.

Meanwhile, “Best In The Galaxy” appears to be a potential new slogan or branding direction, possibly signaling how she plans to present herself moving forward.

Cross confirmed her WWE exit on April 24, and these filings quickly followed, indicating that she’s already making moves behind the scenes as she transitions into the next phase of her career.

Full descriptions for the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) filings on 4/28 read as follows: