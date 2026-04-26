Nikki Cross has reflected on her time as part of WWE’s Wyatt Sicks faction, sharing an emotional statement about what the experience meant to her and the legacy she feels connected to.

Cross portrayed the live-action “Abby the Witch” character, inspired by Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse persona, within the group, becoming one of the more visually distinct pieces of the presentation.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Cross opened up with a lengthy message packed with gratitude, remembrance, and personal reflection.

“Wyatts,” she began. “Abby. It was the honour of a lifetime. Forever I will hold onto you. Our raggedy torn dirty white bloodstained dress and the cracked mask that showed off the scars but never broken. Fireflies. I love you beyond measure. Thank you for lighting the way. Being with you all in Las Vegas last week was fate. I’Il never forget entrances at the Clash of the Castle in Paris , Australia, Poland, Germany, or any arena which would light up in the most beautiful way. Every night we performed for you all, it felt like Bray and Brodie were there, their hands on our shoulders. Thank you to the Windham family. Thank you to the Huber Family. When backstage people would refer to us as the ‘Wyatts’, I would feel so much pride and I always will.”

She continued with further thanks directed at those behind the scenes and within the group, while also touching on the emotional weight of the experience and the people she shared it with.

“Jason and Mandy – we couldn’t have done it without you guys,” she wrote. “Lexi , your tribute at mania was beautiful and forever connected. To my family, the boys: the Wyatt Sicks. To Bo. To Dexter. To Rowan. To Gacy. To Bray. To Brodie Lee. I’m struggling to find the right words to talk about our journey. In time I will, so please allow me to share photos which capture the words I don’t have currently. Please know that I love you all. Abby the Witch. Wyatt Sicks. Fireflies. I will treasure you always. I felt it all with you.”

Nikki Cross and the rest of The Wyatt Sicks members were among the 25 WWE releases that took place this past Friday.