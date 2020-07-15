Nikki Cross Says The New Day Inspired Her and Alexa Bliss, Talks Possible Opponents For Evolution 2

WWE star Nikki Cross spoke with Metro UK to hype her SmackDown women’s championship match against Bayley at this Sunday’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On her upcoming SmackDown women’s title match against Bayley:

I’m counting down the days! Honestly, I’m just so excited because I think a lot of fans are used to seeing me in tag team action. So, I think this is a chance for them to see aspects of my in-ring game which they haven’t seen, a chance for me to bust out some new moves I’ve been working out. I’m super pumped – buzzing!

How the New Day inspired her for her team up with Alexa Bliss:

I think New Day is such a perfect example and that’s who I think of. There’s nothing stopping me and [Alexa] from pursuing everything, from pursuing our tag team goals. New Day, how long have they been a tag team for? I think that’s the perfect example, and we love those guys.

Who she’s like to face if there were another Evolution PPV: