During a recent appearance on “The Ringer Wrestling Show,” WWE NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo commented on what it’s like working with Shawn Michaels and trying to prove to the Heartbreak Kid that he’s willing to put in the work.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Shawn Michaels: “Shawn is all for the business. If you show him that you’re willing to work hard and willing to do what’s best for everything, he will help you. It’s HBK. Mr. WrestleMania. He’s the man. We’ll do film and whatnot. He just has ideas and sees things, three and a half years in the business, I wouldn’t see. His mind for the business is insane. He’s a genius. He’s always cooking. He’s awesome and has been great to me.”

On proving to Michaels that he’s willing to work: “I have nothing but good things to say about the guy. He’s welcomed me into this business with open arms. Of course, I have to show him that I’m willing to work. I think I’ve proved that. Now, it’s about putting out what’s best and working together. I trust him to lead the ship when it comes to wrestling. I’m The Don still when it comes to my own stuff. He can do what he has to do, but I have to do what I have to do.”

In other WWE news, Nikki Cross has a stern warning for members of the Final Testament – “Names will be written in blood In the Book of the Sick”

On last night’s episode of WWE RAW, the Wyatt Sicks attacked the Final Testament. During the beatdown, Uncle Howdy hit Paul Ellering with The Mandible Claw.

You can check out Cross’ ominous tweet below: