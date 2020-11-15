WWE star Nikki Cross was the latest guest on The Braxton Beat with host Kayla Braxton to address her storyline with Alexa Bliss. Hear what she had to say below.

On Bliss choosing The Fiend over her:

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. It took me a while to compose myself and I had to process what was happening but I went on Raw Talk later that night, I got myself together. I’m sorry for anybody who listened to me on Raw Talk, they might hear me repeat some points here but I think it’s worth being said. To me, that wasn’t Alexa speaking. That wasn’t her talking. Once I started to really think about it, I lost my temper a little bit on Monday night on Raw Talk. I can just feel myself getting a little bit more frustrated because I’m trying all these different tactics. Text her, call her, turn up at her house. There’s no way of getting through to her, no way of contacting her, [and] when I finally do see her, it’s just — we’ve followed it for the last two months. I don’t know which Alexa I’m getting. Am I getting my Lexi back, which I know and love, or am I getting this person who is under the spell of ’The Fiend?’”

Says she wants to shake some sense into Bliss:

“You know, maybe it wasn’t the best tactic on Monday to give her an ultimatum. I just felt, at the moment, like I had no other choice and she responded like that which definitely wasn’t what I was expecting, so I’m kind of back at square one now and I’m trying to think of all these different things. I just want to shake some bloody sense into her.”

Thinks it’s scary that she has no idea where Bliss is at:

“I just have no idea where her head’s at. I don’t know what she’s thinking. I’m seeing a lot of stuff that I just don’t know what to make of. It does scare me because I think we’ve all been there where we see our friend in a situation and we want to get them out of the situation, but I don’t know how to break the spell that ‘The Fiend’ has over her. It does scare me because I know who she is and she’s not this person who lets someone control their actions and control what she’s saying. That’s just not her as a person. Of course, it’s scary.”

