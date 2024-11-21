That was quick!

TMZ is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (Nikki Bella in WWE) and Artem Chigvintsev have settled their divorce.

The report says the former couple came to the realization that it would be an incredibly expensive process with lawyers and decided to go to mediation last month to work out the details.

It was added that while Artem and Nikki aren’t exactly getting along these days, they are cooperating with one another.

A rep for Nikki issued the following statement, “Nikki’s number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time.”

WWE has edited out a controversial line said by Carlito on the October 21st episode of WWE RAW.

During a segment where Carlito walked into Adam Pearce’s office, he said “I gotta learn Chinese.” This came as Kairi Sane and IYO SKY were finishing up speaking with Pearce. Of course, both women are Japanese.

If you watch closely, the October 21st episode of RAW on Peacock now shows a close up of Pearce as Damage CTRL leaves. Carlito’s line is no longer featured.

