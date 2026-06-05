Myla Grace’s reported departure from TNA Wrestling has already sparked reactions from across the wrestling world, including one notable endorsement from Nikki Storm.

Storm took to social media this week to publicly praise Grace following reports that the Irish standout is no longer with TNA. While offering words of encouragement for Grace’s future, Storm also hinted that a potential showdown between the two could be on the horizon.

According to Storm, Grace has long been one of her favorite performers to watch and someone she believes has a bright future wherever her career takes her next.

“She will always be THAT GIRL,” Storm. “Myla is so special and I cannot wait to see what she does next. Japan, Ireland, UK, Europe, world domination- you go girl!”

That wasn’t the end of Storm’s praise.

The veteran wrestler continued by highlighting Grace’s work ethic and busy schedule, while also teasing that fans may eventually see the two share a ring together.

“This girl has been killing it for a long time and keeping her calendar booked and busy like a wee Irish Busy Bee Boss Queen,” Storm continued. “Can’t wait for this match to happen. When and where remains to be seen but keep eyes peeled. One of my favorite talents to watch. Also, Prince Mac is obsessed with her Myla Grace.”

A Storm vs. Grace match has yet to be announced, but Storm’s comments have already fueled speculation about a potential future meeting, particularly with Grace expected to remain active on the independent scene following her reported TNA departure.

For now, Storm’s message served as both a public show of support and a clear indication that she would welcome the opportunity to face Grace somewhere down the line.

She will always be THAT GIRL Myla is so special and I cannot wait to see what she does next. Japan, Ireland, UK, Europe, world domination- you go girl ! This girl has been killing it for a long time and keeping her calendar booked and busy like a wee Irish Busy Bee Boss Queen… pic.twitter.com/feiaFGWuK8 — Nicola Glencross (@nikkistorm08) June 5, 2026