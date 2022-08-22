WWE changed the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match on Friday’s episode of SmackDown as the company WWE first advertised the tournament match as Natalya vs. Sonya Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark.

Stark and Lyons were replaced in the match by Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Stark sustained an injury that is thought to be a concussion during her NXT Heatwave bout against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. As previously reported, Lyons had been removed from the bout because she could not enter Canada due to her not being vaccinated for COVID-19.

However, Lyons denied the report on Twitter. She cited medical complications as the reason why she was pulled from the bout: