“The Lioness” is back.

But what does she have planned.

We will find out tonight.

As noted, WWE has advertised the return of NXT women’s star Nikkita Lyons for tonight’s episode of their weekly NXT on USA Network two-hour prime time Tuesday night program.

Ahead of tonight’s post-Deadline 2023 episode of the show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., the company has released a digital exclusive video further hyping Lyons’ return to NXT.

“The Lioness is back,” Lyons stated in the video. “Everyone wants to know my next move … tune in and find out.”

Check out the pre-NXT on USA digital exclusive with “The Lioness” Nikkita Lyons via the video embedded below, and make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.