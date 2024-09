Nikkita Lyons is back on the road with WWE NXT.

The women’s wrestling star made her long-awaited return at the WWE NXT non-televised live event in Davenport, Florida on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Lyons won in her in-ring comeback on the 9/27 WWE NXT Davenport show.

She has been on the sidelines from WWE NXT action since the January 9 episode of WWE NXT, where she lost to Blair Davenport in singles action.