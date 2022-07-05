The legendary Ninja Mack was the latest guest on the ‘Rewind Recap Relive’ program to discuss his new ventures with Pro Wrestling NOAH, and how his main goal is to become the promotion’s GHC Junior Heavyweight champion. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he’s signed to NOAH and just missed the opportunity at working with RVD:

I’m signed to NOAH. I really appreciate what they offered and being over there for the first time. Unfortunately, I returned about two weeks right before RVD got there so I didn’t cross paths with him and maybe on his next tour of my go-around, we can cross some paths.

Hopes to become GHC Junior champion:

Well I don’t know exactly where Pro Wrestling NOAH stands in the Japan rankings of wrestling, but my goal would to be able to take NOAH as far as I can go and take them to the top and I’d be making a good push for the Light Heavyweight Championship [GHC Junior Title] and that’s gonna be one of my goals this next year is to take a shot and then take that belt away from whoever’s holding that so that’s one of the goals I’ve already got down.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)