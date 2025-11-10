Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize claimed they had a lot to say.

During a Twitch stream on Sunday evening, the two finally said it.

Featured below is an excerpt from the Newell and Alize stream covering the rumored walkout from prior to AEW Collision this past Saturday night:

Nixon: There is no bad blood on either side. We were asked to go for a couple of shows, which we have been. We’ve been for the last four tapings. We turned up at the first taping and were told as Collision was was halfway through or close to the end that we would need to film a promo for a match next week. We filmed the promo. ‘Cool, we’re going to have a match.’ We were excited to wrestle TayJay. We drive to the next show the next week. Get there, and we understand things happen, so we’re not mad at things happening. Our match has changed from TayJay to Marina and Megan, which is fine. We were told pretty late in the day. Probably the last match of Dynamite that we were having this match, not long before Collision was filming. That’s fine. They told us it was probably not going to be a long match, which is fine, we don’t care. We’re just happy to have a match. We do that match, no problem.

I don’t know where this rumor of a disagreement happened. That didn’t happen at all. I don’t know where that came from.

We have this match, we come back, shake hands, ‘Thank you for the opportunity.’ No problem.

Miranda: They told us, ‘Thank you for the match.’ We were told next week we would possibly do stuff on Ring of Honor and they thanked us for wrestling….

Nixon: And switching things last minute. We turn up Wednesday and we were there the entire night, and after Dynamite finished, people were leaving, and we asked, ‘Do we have anything?’ ‘No. Can you be here Saturday?’ ‘Yup.’ ‘You’ll have something on Ring of Honor.’ Cool. We turn up Saturday, hanging around, not told anything until just after doors open. We’re told, ‘You’re wrestling TayJay.’ Cool. We come up with a bunch of ideas and we’re ready. They walk away, come back, ‘By the way, it’s three minutes.’ Nobody is going to be happy with three minutes. We weren’t there going, ‘What the fuck? Three minutes? What the fuck?’ It was never that. It was, ‘Oh, we were told we were going to have a match of substance because the match didn’t happen. We just asked, ‘Is it three minutes?’ ‘Yup.’ Okay, after the promo we cut, we were told to make ourselves a credible tag team, so that’s what we did. We decided collectively as a partnership, a couple, a tag, as wrestlers independently, that three minutes is going to benefit no one in this match. It won’t make anyone look good. What we want to do as wrestlers is make us all look good. We said, ‘We really appreciate it.’ We were polite, we were respectful, we called our producer over and said, ‘I don’t think three minutes is going to benefit either of us. Not just us, but anyone in the tag team. We want what’s best for everyone. Respectfully, we deserve this to go to someone it can benefit.’ It went to the other two females, fair to them. There was never bad blood. We spoke to everyone involved. It wasn’t a, ‘Fuck you, we’re leaving.’ We spoke to a lot of people about this and they were all in agreement that three minutes wasn’t going to do good for anyone. A lot of people were in agreement with us. The producer said, ‘No worries.’

Miranda: ‘We’ll go relay this information to who it needs to be relayed to.’

Nixon: They went, relayed….

Miranda: They did that, then told us we are free to go home, so we went home.

Nixon: They text us, ‘All good. No problem. You’re free to go if you’d like. It’s a tiny venue. ‘We were like, ‘Let’s make space for people and we’ll head home.’ We were given the go ahead to leave, and we did. I told everyone at the beginning of the year, this is my last two years in wrestling. We’re already a year gone. I want to have fun this last year. It was never a bad thing on anyone’s part. We spoke to all parties involved and all agreed on everything. It was never an ego thing.