Fightful Select is reporting that the 2025 WWE NXT Stand & Deliver pay-per-view event will be taking place on April 19th in the afternoon hours. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Former WWE Superstar Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) took to Twitter today to announce that she’s officially a free agent.

Newell was released from WWE in early November.

You can check out her official announcement below:

As we reported yesterday here on eWn, WWE has officially announced that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Levesque has since taken to Twitter to react, writing:

“Been trying to come up with a way to say ‘Thank You’ for the immense honor announced yesterday. I have had the incredible pleasure of a 30+ year of creating memories and moments… meeting life-long friends (which I’m rethinking both @Undertaker & @ShawnMichaels right now) and of course, the most incredible wife and mother @StephMcMahon .…and the opportunity to entertain the best fans in the world. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, I appreciate the kind words and well-wishes.”

Additionally, WWE has posted an extended vlog showing Triple H getting the surprise news from Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. You can check that out below: