Pwinsider is reporting that CM Punk will be missing tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

Former WWE Superstar Nixon Newell is the latest wrestler to launch an OnlyFans account, promising subscribers access to exclusive content.

Known to WWE fans as Tegan Nox, Newell announced via her Instagram Stories that her page will go live in just a few days.

She joins the growing list of wrestling personalities on the platform, including Elayna Black and Matt Riddle, who have recently joined as well.

Newell was released from WWE in late 2024, marking the end of her second stint with the company under the Tegan Nox persona.

During the September 10, 2012 episode of WWE RAW, Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a serious heart issue at the commentary table, forcing him to miss several weeks of programming.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Lawler shared what little he remembered from the frightening incident. He said,

“I don’t remember any of it. Michael Cole thought I was snoring, and then he looked over and saw me collapsing onto the announce table. What actually happened was my heart just stopped beating. Thankfully, a doctor was at ringside and rushed to help. They got me to the hospital and restarted my heart. It wasn’t technically a heart attack — my heart just stopped. But once they got it going again, I was back to normal pretty quickly.”

Lawler spent several weeks recovering, with WWE covering the $20,000 hospital bill. When he finally returned to RAW, he was met with a thunderous ovation from the crowd. Reflecting on the outpouring of support, Lawler compared the experience to the classic holiday film It’s A Wonderful Life.

Earlier that same night, Lawler had competed in what would turn out to be his final match for WWE.