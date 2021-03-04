NJPW 49th Anniversary Show Results

March 4, 2021

Nippon Budokan

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Hirooki Goto, Tomoaki Honma, Master Wato, and Gabriel Kidd vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Team Goto before the bell rings. Suzuki with an open palm strike. Suzuki sends Honma to the corner. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki applies the cravate. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma kicks Suzuki in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Smash. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Honma scores The Kokeshi HeadButt. Suzuki with heavy bodyshots. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Honma backs Suzuki into the red turnbuckle pad. Honma with forearm shivers. Kidd tags himself in. Kidd is trying to calm down Honma. Forearm Exchange. Kidd uppercuts Suzuki. Kidd bodyslams Suzuki. Sabre kicks Kidd in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd knocks Sabre off the ring apron. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. All hell is breaking loose in The Nippon Budokan. Taichi wraps a cable chord around Goto’s neck. Chop Exchange. Suzuki with heavy bodyshots. Sabre with clubbing uppercuts. Taichi whips Kidd into the steel barricade. Taichi rolls Kidd back into the ring. Suzuki unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Douki tags himself in.

Douki kicks Kidd in the gut. Douki whips Kidd across the ring. Douki scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Kidd with forearm shivers. Douki rakes the eyes of Kidd. Taichi tags himself in. Double Ankle Lock. Suzuki Gun drives Kidd crotch first into the steel ring post. Taichi stands on the back of Kidd’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Kidd in the back. Sabre tags himself in. Sabre toys around with Kidd. Kidd with forearm shivers. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Kidd. Sabre applies the cravate. Kidd slings Sabre across the ring. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Kidd avoids The PK. Kidd with a single leg pick. Kidd dropkicks Sabre. Goto and Taichi are tagged in. Shoulder Block Exchange. Goto knocks Suzuki off the apron. Taichi kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a running clothesline. Goto kicks Douki in the gut. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki with the irish whip. Goto ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Goto with a running clothesline. Goto kicks Taichi in the gut. Goto with a Snap Vertical Suplex on top of Douki. Goto with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Taichi denies The Ushigoroshi.

Taichi starts choking Goto. Taichi throws Goto into the canvas. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Goto with forearm shivers. Misfired Clotheslines. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Goto backs Taichi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Douki tags himself in. Douki kicks Goto in the chest. Douki with the irish whip. Douki with a corner clothesline. Goto shrugs off a running lariat from Douki. Douki ducks a clothesline from Goto. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Goto. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Sabre with The Running European Uppercut. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Taichi blasts Goto with The Mid-Kick. Douki with The Slingshot Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Another melee ensues on the outside. Goto negates The Day Break. Douki rakes the eyes of Goto. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato dropkicks Taichi off the apron. Wato with The Slingshot Pescado. Douki with a throat thrust. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Goto connects with The GTR to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Tomoaki Honma, Master Wato, and Gabriel Kidd via Pinfall

Second Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Toa Henare, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. EVIL, Jay White, KENTA, Chase Owens, and Taiji Ishimori w/Gedo & Dick Togo In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Jay White and Toa Henare will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Henare into the turnbuckle pad. White kicks Henare in the gut. White with a forearm smash. White repeatedly stomps on Henare’s chest. White with a knife edge chop. Henare reveres out of the irish whip from White. White exits the ring. Henare runs after White. Kenta and Robinson are tagged in. Robinson gives Kenta the middle finger. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Robinson backs Kenta into the ropes. Kenta turns Robinson over. Kenta applies a side headlock. Kenta tugs on Robinson’s afro. Kenta grabs another side headlock. Robinson with heavy bodyshots. Robinson whips Kenta across the ring. Robinson drops down on the canvas. Robinson leapfrogs over Kenta. Kenta kicks Robinson in the chest. Kenta unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Juice Jabs. Robinson goes for The Left Hand Of God, but Kenta counters with a throat thrust.

Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Robinson with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Robinson follows that with The Senton Splash for a two count. Robinson tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi bodyslams Kenta. Team Tanahashi gangs up on Kenta. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi uppercuts Kenta. White kicks Tanahashi in the back. Kenta drops Tanahashi with The Big Boot. Kenta bodyslams Tanahashi. Bullet Club gangs up on Tanahashi. Kenta tags in White. White repeatedly stomps on the hamstrings of Tanahashi. White tags in EVIL. EVIL applies The Abdominal Stretch. EVIL uses Bullet Club for leverage. EVIL with the lateral press for a two count. EVIL argues with the referee. EVIL tags in Owens. Owens hyperextends the left leg of Tanahashi. Owens tags in Ishimori. Ishimori kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Ishimori repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Tanahashi.

Tanahashi is displaying his fighting spirit. Ishimori kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Tanahashi applies a waist lock. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Ishimori kicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Tanahashi avoids the low dropkick. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Finlay and Owens are tagged in. Finlay with two forearm knockdowns. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a Spinning European Uppercut. Finlay knocks EVIL off the apron. Finlay with a running european uppercut. Finlay drops Owens with The Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Owens. Owens denies The Uranage BackBreaker. Finlay avoids The Pump Knee Strike. Finlay goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Owens holds onto the ropes. Owens nails Finlay with The Pump Knee Strike. Owens tags in EVIL. EVIL blocks a boot from Finlay. EVIL throws the right leg of Finlay into the referee’s hands. Finlay denies the side thrust kick. Finlay with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Finlay tags in Taguchi. Team Tanahashi clears the ring. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, Jay White, KENTA, Chase Owens, and Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and SHO vs. Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada and Shingo Takagi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Takagi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Okada pats Takagi in the chest. Takagi with a forearm smash. Takagi hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Takagi with a double sledge. Takagi stomps on Okada’s chest. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Okada blocks a boot from Takagi. Okada kicks Takagi in the face. Okada slams Takagi’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Okada with a back elbow smash. Okada tags in Ishii. Ishii tells Sanada to bring it. Takagi tags in Sanada. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii blocks a boot from Sanada. Sanada ducks a forearm shiver from Ishii. Standing Swtich Exchange. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada with the irish whip. Side Step Display. Ishii kicks Sanada in the face. Sanada answers with a boot of his own. Ishii ducks under two clotheslines from Sanada. Ishii with a forearm smash. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Ishii. Sanada uppercuts Ishii. Sanada repeatedly kicks Sho in the face. Sanada whips Sho across the ring. Sho with a flying forearm smash. Bushi kicks Sho in the gut. Sho with a back elbow smash. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Okada scores the forearm knockdown. Takagi drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange.

Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Bushi trips Ishii from the outside. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Sanada repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi wraps his shirt around Ishii’s neck. Bushi with a NeckBreaker. Okada kicks Bushi in the back. Takagi dumps Okada out of the ring. Bushi tags in Sanada. Bushi knocks Sho off the ring apron. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Ishii fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sanada decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Ishii. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Ishii goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies Skull End. Ishii with The Vertical Suplex. Okada and Takagi are tagged in. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Okada with forearm shivers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Takagi to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Takagi in the gut. Okada drops Takagi with The DDT for a two count.

Forearm Exchange. Okada uppercuts Takagi. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Takagi blocks a boot from Okada. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Okada avoids The Pumping Bomber. Okada applies The Money Clip. Takagi with a deep arm-drag. Takagi decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores the right jab. Okada responds with The Big Boot. Okada tags in Sho. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Takagi hammers down on the left knee of Sho. Sho with a forearm smash. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Takagi follows that with a shoulder tackle. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Bushi with The DDT for a two count. Ishii runs interference. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ishii. Okada with The Big Boot. Takagi with a right jab/lariat combination. Double Irish Whip. Sho Spears Takagi. Bushi with a double sledge. Sho denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sho avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Sho with The Deadlift German Suplex. Sho with a Running Lariat. Sho connects with Shock Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and SHO via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Satoshi Kojima In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cobb with a waist lock go-behind. Kojima applies a wrist lock. Cobb applies a front face lock. Cobb backs Kojima into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Cobb shoves Kojima. Strong lockup. Kojima applies a side headlock. Cobb whips Kojima across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Cobb kicks Kojima in the gut. Kojima ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Shoulder Tackle Exchange. Cobb punches Kojima in the back. Cobb headbutts the midsection of Kojima. Cobb with the irish whip. Kojima side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Cobb throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Kojima kicks Cobb in the gut. Cobb drives Kojima back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cobb with a short-arm clothesline. Cobb HeadButts Kojima. Cobb dropkicks Kojima for a two count.

Forearm Exchange. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Cobb whips Kojima across the ring. Cobb scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb toys around with Kojima. Cobb delivers his own machine gun chops. Cobb with a flying forearm smash. Cobb mocks Kojima. Kojima with two haymakers. Cobb denies The SuperPlex. Kojima with Two HeadButts. Kojima with The SuperPlex. Kojima follows that with The Shining Wizard. Cobb regroups on the outside. Cobb catches Kojima in mid-air. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Kojima’s back. Cobb bodyslams Kojima on the floor. Kojima sweeps out the legs of Cobb. Kojima with The Spike DDT on the ring apron. Kojima rolls Cobb back into the ring. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count.

Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima kicks Cobb in the gut. Kojima drops Cobb with The DDT. Cobb denies The Koji Cutter. Cobb with The Release German Suplex. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb goes for The Oklahoma Stampede, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Kojima kicks Cobb in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima drills Cobb with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kojima is throwing haymakers at Cobb. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle. Cobb with The Sitout GutWrench PowerBomb for a two count. Cobb whips Kojima across the ring. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Cobb negates The Lariat. Kojima with The Western Lariat for a two count. Kojima goes for The Lariat, but Cobb counters with The SuperKick. Cobb scores a right jab. Kojima responds with The Lariat. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. The Great O-Khan In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Khan backs Naito into the ropes. Khan whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Khan in the gut. Naito dumps Khan out of the ring. Naito mocks Khan. Naito kicks Khan in the gut. Naito punches Khan in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies a rear chin lock. Naito transitions into a side headlock. Naito punches Khan in the back. Naito with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. Naito tugs on Khan’s ponytail. Naito hammers down on the back of Khan’s neck. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan applies The Head & Arm Choke. Naito puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito rolls out to the floor. Khan with a back chop. Khan hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Khan whips Naito into the steel barricade. Khan poses for the crowd. Khan is choking Naito with his boot. Khan stomps on Naito’s chest. Khan rolls Naito back into the ring. Khan hooks the inside leg for a one count. Khan with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Khan punches Naito in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan.

Khan toys around with Naito. Naito with heavy bodyshots. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Naito with The Running Knee. Naito whips Khan across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Khan. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with The Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Khan. Combination Cabron. Khan denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Naito ducks a clothesline from Khan. Naito with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito applies The Cravate. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Khan whips Naito across the ring. Khan nails Naito with The Pump Kick. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Khan whips Naito across the ring. Khan avoids The Flying Forearm Smash. Khan with a knee lift. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Khan denies The Satellite DDT. Khan sends Naito knee first into the canvas. Khan repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Naito. Khan figure fours the legs of Naito around the steel ring post. Khan grabs a steel chair. Khan delivers a massive chair shot.

Khan hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Khan shoves Red Shoes. Khan with The Knee Crusher on the chair. Naito gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Khan applies The Claw on the right knee of Naito. Khan throws Naito into the canvas for a two count. Khan applies The Calf Crusher. Naito drops Khan with The DDT. Naito blocks a boot from Khan. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito hits The Diamond Dust for a two count. Khan denies Gloria. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Khan sends Naito face first into the canvas. Khan with The Reverse Exploder Suplex for a two count. Naito negates The Eliminator. Khan kicks the left knee of Naito. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito connects with The Destino. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Khan kicks the injured knee of Naito. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Khan negates The Destino. Khan avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Khan with an Inside Out Lariat. Khan applies The Knee Bar. Khan makes Naito pass out to The Indian Death Lock.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Referee Stoppage

Sixth Match: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. El Desperado w/Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru For The IWPG World Heavyweight Championship

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Ibushi backs Desperado into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Ibushi pats Desperado in the chest. Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ibushi with a single leg takedown. Ibushi applies a leg lock. Another chain grappling exchange. Desperado applies a front face lock. Desperado with a waist lock go-behind. Ibushi applies a hammerlock. Desperado transitions into a side wrist lock. Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi with a drop toe hold. Ibushi applies a rear chin lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Desperado uses the middle rope to his advantage. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Ibushi. Ibushi with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi whips Desperado into the steel barricade. Ibushi rolls Desperado back into the ring. Ibushi hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Ibushi bodyslams Desperado for a one count. Ibushi applies a rear chin lock. Ibushi transitions into a figure four headlock. Ibushi with a pinning combination for a two count. Ibushi is choking Desperado with his boot.

Forearm Exchange. Ibushi drops Desperado with The Big Boot. Ibushi kicks Desperado in the back. Ibushi unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Desperado with forearm shivers. Ibushi kicks Desperado in the chest. Second Forearm Exchange. Ibushi teep kicks Desperado into the turnbuckle pad. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Desperado blocks a boot from Ibushi. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Desperado with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Ibushi. Desperado goes for Guitarra De Angel, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi Powerslams Desperado. Desperado dropkicks Ibushi to the floor. Desperado with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Desperado rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Desperado hits Guitarra De Angel for a two count. Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Ibushi. Desperado with a Knee Drop. Ibushi denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Ibushi with The Double Foot Stomp. Ibushi toys around with Desperado. Third Forearm Exchange. Desperado goes back to Numero Dos. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ibushi denies Pinche Loco. Ibushi goes for The Hitodenashi Driver, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Ibushi with another Double Foot Stomp.

Ibushi repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s back. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Desperado kicks the left knee of Ibushi. Ibushi rocks Desperado with a forearm smash. Ibushi with Two Mid-Kicks. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Desperado drops Ibushi with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Desperado lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Ibushi negates Pinche Loco. Desperado with a knee lift. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Ibushi slaps Desperado in the chest. Ibushi with a Pump Knee Strike. Ibushi goes for The RoundHouse Kick, but Desperado counters with Loco Mono. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Ibushi counters with The Lariat. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Ibushi connects with The Last Ride for a two count. Desperado avoids The Kamigoye. Desperado with The El Es Culero for a two count. Ibushi drops Desperado with The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Desperado counters with Numero Dos. Ibushi with an inside cradle for a two count. Ibushi plants Desperado with Two Kamigoye’s to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

