New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a special bonus match for the May 14th Captial Collision event from Washington D.C. later this weekend. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

With the main card already decided for Windy City Riot, one extra bonus match is now set for Washington DC on May 14!

Fans getting to their seats at 6:30PM local time will get to see Kevin Knight take on The DKC. With a recent clash on NJPW STRONG seeing DKC get a submission victory to move to 2-1 against Knight, can the Jet even the score?

UPDATED LINEUP FOR CAPITAL COLLISION:

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP U.S. title

-Kazuchika Okada/Trent Beretta vs. Jay White/Hikuleo

-Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki

-Kevin Knight vs. DKC

-Aaron Henare/Jeff Cobb/Aussie Open vs. Bad Dude Tito/Jonah/Mikey Nicholls/Shane Haste

-Great O-Khan vs. Chase Owens

-Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredericks

-Rocky Romero/David Finlay/Yuya Uemura/Tanga Loa/Fred Rosser vs. WCWC/Tom Lawlor/JR Kratos/Danny Limelight