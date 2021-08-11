New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they have added the Best of the Super Juniors tournament final and the World Tag League finals to the promotion’s lineup on the Roku Channel. Full details, including a video preview of this week’s action, can be found below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, it’s the finals of World Tag League and Best of the Super Jr., with a Desperado vs Hiromu Takahashi classic!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!