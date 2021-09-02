New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing four more matchups for the September 25th and September 26th Autumn Attack STRONG tapings from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas Fort Worth Texas.

Check out the new matchups below.

SEPTEMBER 25TH (NIGHT ONE)

-Tom Lawlor versus Ren Narita

-TJP/Juice Robinson/Lio Rush/Clark Connors versus Bullet Club (Taiji Ishmori/Hikuleo/El Phantasmo/Chris Bey)

SEPTEMBER 26TH (NIGHT TWO)

-Jay White versus Daniel Garcia

-Karl Fredericks/Clark Connors versus Will Ospreay/Mystery Partner