New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that four matchups from Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 will be added to their New Japan World streaming service, which includes Minoru Suzuki, Tom Lawlor, and Davey Richards in action. Check out the lineup below.

-Minor Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson

-Davey Richards vs. Yuya Uemura

-Royce Isaacs vs. Clark Connors

-Alex Coughlin vs. Tom Lawlor