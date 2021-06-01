New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the promotion’s biggest yearly tournament, the G1 Climax, has been added to the Roku Channel lineup. NJPW reveals that specifically the G1 Climax 30, which was this year’s tournament, and eventually won by Kota Ibushi. Details are below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, it’s the premiere of G1 Climax 30, with some incredible action from wrestling’s greatest tournament!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!