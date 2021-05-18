New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they’ve added last year’s epic double IWGP championship matchup between EVIL and Tetsuya Naito from Osaka Jo-Hall, a bout that EVIL would shocking win to being his first reign as world champion. Details are below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, after EVIL shockingly betrayed Tetsuya Naito to join BULLET CLUB, he challenges Naito for the double IWGP titles in Osaka Jo Hall!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!