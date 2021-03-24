New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the addition of more content to stream on the Roku Channel, including the 2020 IWGP double title matchup between the Bullet Club’s KENTA, and the champion at the time, Tetsuya Naito. Check out details, along with a video preview, below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, catch Tetsuya Naito’s classic 2020 double championship match with KENTA at New Beginning in Osaka!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!