New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that a new matchup has been added to their library on the Roku Channel. Top superstar Kazuchika Okada takes on Hiromu Takahashi in the New Japan Cup semifinals, while EVIL battles long time tag partner, SANADA, a match that took place shortly before EVIL joined Bullet Club. Details are below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, Kazuchika Okada faces EVIL in Osaka Jo Hall!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!