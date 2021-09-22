New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the latest addition to the promotion’s lineup on the Roku Channel. Starting Thursday night fans will be able to watch Will Ospreay and Satoshi Kojima collide from New Beginning, as well as the Great O-Khan vs. Tenzan. Full video preview can be seen below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, New Beginning sees BULLET CLUB’s Cutest against Suzuki-Gun, O-Khan vs Tenzan and Kojima vs Ospreay!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!