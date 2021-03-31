New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the addition of several classic matchups to their Roku Channel lineup, including the epic showdown between AEW superstar Jon Moxley and Japanese legend Minor Suzuki. Check out the full details below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, catch Minoru Suzuki’s epic war with Jon Moxley over the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship and Jay White’s battle with SANADA from New Beginning in Osaka!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!