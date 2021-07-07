New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the recent Power Struggle event will be added to the promotion’s lineup on the Roku Channel. This features matchups between Jay White & Kota Ibushi, as well as Kazuchika Okada and the Great O-Khan. Details below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, Power Struggle, as Jay White faces Kota Ibushi, and Great-O-Khan takes on Kazuchika Okada!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!