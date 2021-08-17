New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they’ve once again added more content to their lineup on the Roku Channel. This week, NJPW showcases the 2020 Road To The Tokyo Dome, which includes Toru Yano defending the KOPW championship for the final time. Full details are below.

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!