New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that more matches from this year’s G1 Climax tournament, including Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi vs. Taichi, and Jay White vs. Tomohiro Ishii have been added to the promotion’s lineup on the Roku Channel. Full details are below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, G1 Climax 30 continues as Kazuchika Okada takes on Will Ospreay, Taichi meets Kota Ibushi and Jay White faces Tomohiro Ishii!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!