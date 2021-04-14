New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their latest content addition to the Roku Channel. Revisit top company superstars Shingo Takagi and Tomohiro Ishii colliding in an epic IWGP NEVER Openweight championship match. Details are below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, a pair of title matches, as Shingo Takagi and Tomohiro Ishii trade bombs for the NEVER Openweight Championship, and Roppongi 3K take on the Mega Coaches!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!