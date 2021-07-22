Last night’s AEW Fyter Fest (night two) was headlined by the IWGP United States title bout between Jon Moxley and Lance Archer, which was contested under Texas Deathmatch rules. The Murderhawk Monster managed to secure the victory and start his second reign as IWGP U.S. champion after chokeslamming Moxley through a table covered in barbed-wire.

Today New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the match can be viewed on their New Japan World, the second AEW match they’ve added in as many weeks. As the relationship between AEW and NJPW continues to blossom fans might be able to find more AEW content on the NJPW streaming service. Full details and link can be found below. (Subscription required).