New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that a tag team match between Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) and The LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & DKC) will take place at the November 13th Battle In The Valley event pre-show, and will be aired on NJPW XTRA at a later date. Full details, including and updated match card, are below.

An extra bonus match has been added for fans in attendance at the San Jose Civic for Battle in the Valley this Saturday.

The LA Dojo’s DKC and Kevin Knight will face Chris Bey and Hikuleo of BULLET CLUB, with the match starting at 7:30PM.

Show up early to watch the match in person, and stay tuned as the bout will be coming to NJPW XTRA on YouTube at a later date!

-Jay White versus Tomohiro Ishii for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship

-Kazuchika Okada versus Buddy Matthews

-Juice Robinson versus Moose

-Ren Narita versus Will Ospreay

-Clark Connors/Karl Fredericks versus Jeff Cobb/TJP

-Team Fred versus Team Filthy Tag Bout

-Violence Unlimited versus Stray God Army

-Yuya Uemura versus Josh Alexander

-Bull Club versus LA Dojo