New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on Twitter that one of the marquee matchups from last week’s WrestleKingdom 17 pay-per-view will be airing on AXS TV this Thursday.

The match in question is Kenny Omega taking on Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States championship, a bout that many are calling an early MOTY contender and is now the second highest rated matchup of all time according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Full details, including what time the broadcast stars, can be found below.