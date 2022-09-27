New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that this year’s G1 Climax tournament final matchup between Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada, which has been acclaimed as one of the best matches of the year, will air this week’s on the promotion’s broadcast on AXS TV. Full details can be found below.

Thursday at 10/9c, get ready for another match of the year candidate on AXS TV and Fight Network, as the G1 Climax 32 final makes its international television premiere.

This incredible bout saw Okada seek his second straight G1 Climax crown, while Ospreay battled for the only singles accomplishment that has eluded him in his career to date- and his first clean singles win over Okada in the process.

Do not miss NJPW on AXS this Thursday night at 10/9c!