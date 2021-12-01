New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the April 4th Sakura Genesis event, which saw Jeff Cobb join the United Empire and an IWGP Junior tag team title bout between Roppongi 3K and Suzuki-Gun, will be airing on the Roku Channel. Check out the full details, including a video preview, below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, Sakura Genesis sees a tag title bout, and an Ultimate Weapon joins United Empire!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!