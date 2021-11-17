New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that this week’s broadcast on the Roku Channel will feature action from the 2021 New Japan Cup tournament, which includes Will Ospreay battling David Finlay, and Shingo Takagi taking on EVIL. Details, along with a video preview, can be found below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, action from New Japan Cup 2021, as David Finlay faces Will Ospreay, and Shingo Takagi takes on EVIL!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!