New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that this week’s broadcast on AXS TV will feature the semifinals matchups from the recent New Japan Cup tournament, which was eventually won by Zack Sabre Jr. Full details can be found below.

This Thursday on AXS, New Japan Cup 2022 coverage will continue, as we see matches from the finals weekend in Osaka Jo Hall. This week, it’s the semifinal matches on display, with both encounters broadcast during the hour.

Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito will vie for their place in the final. After a crushing defeat to the Rainmaker over the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in Sapporo, Naito quickly has another chance at Okada, with designs on punching a ticket to the main event at the Tokyo Dome in January 2023.

Meanwhile Shingo Takagi and Zack Sabre Jr. meet in the other semifinal. A runner up in 2021, Takagi wants to go one step better in 2022 by taking the trophy. The Submission Master Sabre however is intent on getting his own revenge four years in the making, and his first step is the New Japan Cup gold.

Don’t miss a second of the action 10/9c after IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV and Fight Network internationally!