New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the recently held Windy City Riot event in Chicago will be the promotion’s next broadcast on AXS TV. This includes matchups like Minoru Suzuki vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley. Full details can be found below.

This week sees a pair of fantastic singles matches from Chicago on AXS TV!

Windy City Riot hits television for the first time, as Jon Moxley takes on Will Ospreay in the week’s main event. Feeling slighted when Moxley omitted his name as he talked about the best that NJPW had to over, Ospreay worked himself up into a furious hatred as Chicago loomed, and was determined to bring every ounce of that hateful energy to the Purveyor Of Violence at Windy City Riot.

Also this week, Tomohiro Ishii takes on Minoru Suzuki. All across Japan through March’s New Japan Cup tour, Suzuki and Ishii were at one another’s throats, and when both headed to the US, ill feeling only seemed to grow. It all led to a singles encounter at Windy City Riot, where both men vowed to tear one another apart.

