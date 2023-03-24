NJPW has announced that its April 15th Capital Collision event and its April 16th Collision in Philadelphia event will be available on FITE.
The two shows are being sold at separate prices, but NJPW is offering a bundle price for fans who want to watch both. Full details are available in the press release below.
April 15 and 16 sees two huge events in Washington DC and Philadelphia. Capital Collision sees NJPW in the Entertainment and Sports Arena, the site of an intense four way match that saw Juice Robinson leave with IWGP United States gold in 2022. The very next night, we’re back in the spiritual home of hardcore in the 2300 Arena, as Lance Archer makes his NJPW return and much more.
Fans can catch both events this April live in English on FITE! Capital Collision and Collision in Philadelphia are available right now for $19.99 and $14.99 respectively, or pick up the bundle pack giving both nights of action for $29.99!
The action from both nights will also be available on a weekly basis at a later date through STRONG On Demand. However you watch, don’t miss any of the in ring collisions this April!