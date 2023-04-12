NJPW, AJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced the return of the All Together joint event.

Representatives from New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH appeared at a press conference this morning to announce All Together Again for Friday, June 9 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Tickets will go on sale Sunday, April 23.

The All Together Again event will air with English and Japanese commentary, live on NJPW World. A portion of the proceeds will go to charity with full details announced at a later date.

As seen below, NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi appeared at the press conference, along with AJPW’s Kento Miyahara, and NOAH’s Kaito Kiyomiya.

All Together originally took place as a series of shows in 2011 and 2012, featuring the same three promotions. The 2011 show raised over 58 million yen for those impacted by the earthquake/tsunami that struck Japan on March 11, 2011. The 2011 show in Tokyo was headlined by Tanahashi, Go Shiozaki, and Suwama defeating Kenso, Shinsuke Nakamura and Takashi Sugiura. The 2012 show in Sendai was headlined by Tanahashi, Suwama and Takeshi Morishima defeating Shiozaki, Tetsuya Naito and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA.

The promotions will be announcing more details on All Together Again in the coming weeks.

Friday June 9, NJPW, AJPW and Pro-Wrestling NOAH present ALL TOGETHER AGAIN! If you have the energy, you can do anything! LIVE in English on #njpwworld PPV! A portion of proceeds will be donated to charity. BUY NOW:https://t.co/BZidB7A7aI#ALLTOGETHER #njpw #ajpw #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/njoyIUFhHJ — njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 12, 2023

