Osamu Nishimura, a former wrestler in NJPW and AJPW, has passed away at the age of 53 after battling cancer, as announced by the Cauliflower Alley Club.

Nishimura debuted in professional wrestling in 1991 after joining the NJPW dojo in 1990. He went on an excursion to the US in 1994, where he won the GWF Light Heavyweight Championship before the promotion folded.

Nishimura returned to NJPW in 1995, winning the IWGP Tag Team Championship twice and the G1 Tag League in 2003 with Hiroyoshi Tenzan.

After leaving NJPW in 2006, he joined AJPW and continued wrestling until 2021. His final match was in December 2024 in a six-man tag team match for FMW-E.

Shinsuke Nakamura took to Twitter to pay tribute to Nishimura. You can check out his tweet below:

It is with profound admiration that the CAC honors the life of Japanese wrestling legend Osamu Nishimura after his valiant battle with cancer. He leaves behind a legacy of love for his wife, Megumi Nishimura, and son, Mayu Nishimura, age 6. Rest in peace Mr Nishimura. pic.twitter.com/85Ck8mvPtW — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) February 28, 2025