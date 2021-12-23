Tokyo Sports is reporting that the legendary Korkauen Hall venue in Japan will be hosting their own wrestling show to celebrate 60-years of events.

Participating in that show will be members of the NJPW roster, as well as the AJPW roster. It is not specified whether the two rival promotions will be competing against one another, or if they are just hosting exhibition matches.

As previously reported NJPW will be collaborating with Pro Wrestling NOAH on night three of WrestleKingdom 16 from Yokohama Arena. You can check out the card to that show here.