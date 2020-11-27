New Japan Pro Wrestling and the lucha-libre promotion CMLL will not be running their annual FantasticaMania event in 2021 according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Reports are that this is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the strict travel restrictions put in place because of it. CMLL apparently was still informing talent that the show was happening up until two weeks ago, but NJPW’s recently released schedule did not have FantasticaMania on its lineup.

The report also notes that the show is usually a big moneymaker for CMLL talent, and most of those stars will take a substantial financial hit because of the cancellation.

