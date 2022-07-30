New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM have announced details for their first ever cross-over event entitled “X-Over,” which will take place on November 20th from the brand new Ariake Arena in Tokyo. This news comes after NPW revealed that it will be introducing an IWGP women’s championship and adding more women’s action to their already impressive lineup of superstars. Full details are below.

On November 20, a new chapter will be written in the history of both NJPW and STARDOM, as the brand new Ariake Arena in Tokyo will play host to the first ever crossover event between both companies. With mixed tag matches, championship action and more besides, the top flight in both male and female wrestling will meet in Ariake, and the event title reflects just that.

November 20, it will be a Historic X(Cross)-Over!

Fan club members of both NJPW and STARDOM will be given early access to ticket sales on August 18, with general on sale September 23. Premium tickets will also be available along the front three rows with special one of a kind bonuses to be announced at a later date.

Stay tuned for information on how to watch this monumental event live and on demand!