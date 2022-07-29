The inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion will be crowned later this year.

It was announced today at the Stardom 2022 Strategy Meeting that the IWGP Women’s Title will be introduced at the NJPW x Stardom event on Sunday, November 20 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The IWGP Women’s Title will be defended at events in Japan and the United States, mainly on NJPW shows.

The official Stardom Twitter account wrote, “The IWGP Women’s championship is for NJPW events. It’s possible that it could be defended on big Stardom events though. Stardom’s main title remains the World of Stardom title (the Red Belt) along with the Wonder of Stardom title (the White Belt).”

The Stardom Twitter also noted that the new title will not replace the main titles used for Stardom events.

“Please note, this belt does not usurp the Red and White Belts in any way. They are the main titles for Stardom events,” they wrote.

NJPW announced earlier this month that they will begin to feature women’s matches o NJPW shows in the United States while focusing on a “gender-less and more integrated” scene in Japan. It was also announced that the joint NJPW x Stardom event on November 20 will feature a few mixed tag team matches.

